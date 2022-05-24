 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansera Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore in March 2022 up 18.3% from Rs. 485.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.01 crore in March 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 104.44 crore in March 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 730.80 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months

Sansera Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 574.32 485.44 485.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.32 485.44 485.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.40 213.91 186.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 77.80 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.41 5.78 27.65
Power & Fuel 26.20 -- 21.15
Employees Cost 76.92 69.46 53.79
Depreciation 32.72 30.69 29.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.88 43.97 102.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.80 43.83 64.82
Other Income 6.50 1.36 10.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.29 45.18 75.31
Interest 14.67 13.45 12.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.62 31.74 62.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.62 31.74 62.78
Tax 15.26 7.84 15.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.36 23.90 47.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.36 23.90 47.19
Minority Interest 0.02 -0.59 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.38 23.31 46.99
Equity Share Capital 10.43 10.41 9.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 4.51 9.15
Diluted EPS 6.97 4.35 8.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 4.51 10.05
Diluted EPS 6.97 4.35 8.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 24, 2022
