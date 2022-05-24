English
    Sansera Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore in March 2022 up 18.3% from Rs. 485.50 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.01 crore in March 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 104.44 crore in March 2021.

    Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2021.

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 730.80 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Sansera Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.32485.44485.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.32485.44485.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.40213.91186.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods--77.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.415.7827.65
    Power & Fuel26.20--21.15
    Employees Cost76.9269.4653.79
    Depreciation32.7230.6929.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.8843.97102.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8043.8364.82
    Other Income6.501.3610.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2945.1875.31
    Interest14.6713.4512.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.6231.7462.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.6231.7462.78
    Tax15.267.8415.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3623.9047.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3623.9047.19
    Minority Interest0.02-0.59-0.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.3823.3146.99
    Equity Share Capital10.4310.419.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.184.519.15
    Diluted EPS6.974.358.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.184.5110.05
    Diluted EPS6.974.358.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
