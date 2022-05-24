Sansera Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.32 crore in March 2022 up 18.3% from Rs. 485.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.01 crore in March 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 104.44 crore in March 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 730.80 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months