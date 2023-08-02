English
    Sansera Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 660.07 crore, up 24.37% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 660.07 crore in June 2023 up 24.37% from Rs. 530.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.72 crore in June 2023 up 31.09% from Rs. 34.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.78 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 92.19 crore in June 2022.

    Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.52 in June 2022.

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 949.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.

    Sansera Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations660.07616.57530.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations660.07616.57530.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.38269.83248.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.955.82-32.64
    Power & Fuel--24.36--
    Employees Cost91.0184.2377.44
    Depreciation34.8734.7430.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.28138.17147.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4859.4259.29
    Other Income0.436.472.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.9165.8961.47
    Interest18.9317.2913.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.9848.6047.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.9848.6047.81
    Tax15.8113.1813.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1735.4234.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1735.4234.78
    Minority Interest-0.45-0.28-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.7235.1434.11
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.5910.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.646.52
    Diluted EPS8.306.536.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.646.52
    Diluted EPS8.306.536.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

