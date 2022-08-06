Sansera Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.74 crore, up 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.74 crore in June 2022 up 36.25% from Rs. 389.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.11 crore in June 2022 up 82.74% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.19 crore in June 2022 up 43.04% from Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 738.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months