Sansera Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.74 crore, up 36.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 530.74 crore in June 2022 up 36.25% from Rs. 389.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.11 crore in June 2022 up 82.74% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.19 crore in June 2022 up 43.04% from Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 738.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months

Sansera Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 530.74 574.32 389.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 530.74 574.32 389.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 248.74 244.40 185.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.64 8.41 -25.82
Power & Fuel -- 26.20 20.35
Employees Cost 77.44 76.92 63.45
Depreciation 30.72 32.72 27.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.20 124.88 87.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.29 60.80 31.35
Other Income 2.18 6.50 5.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.47 67.29 36.92
Interest 13.67 14.67 11.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.81 52.62 25.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.81 52.62 25.29
Tax 13.02 15.26 6.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.78 37.36 18.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.78 37.36 18.87
Minority Interest -0.67 0.02 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.11 37.38 18.67
Equity Share Capital 10.53 10.43 9.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 7.18 3.63
Diluted EPS 6.34 6.97 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 7.18 4.02
Diluted EPS 6.34 6.97 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
