Sansera Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.8% from Rs. 485.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.35 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.