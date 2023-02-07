 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansera Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.8% from Rs. 485.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.35 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.

Sansera Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 557.28 633.71 485.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 557.28 633.71 485.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.36 306.37 213.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 103.10 77.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.53 -15.49 5.78
Power & Fuel 26.25 -- --
Employees Cost 79.54 76.76 69.46
Depreciation 33.09 31.53 30.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.98 56.81 43.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.59 74.63 43.83
Other Income 6.68 2.48 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.26 77.12 45.18
Interest 16.18 14.37 13.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.08 62.75 31.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.08 62.75 31.74
Tax 12.81 15.87 7.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.27 46.87 23.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.27 46.87 23.90
Minority Interest -0.23 -0.97 -0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.04 45.90 23.31
Equity Share Capital 10.58 10.58 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.90 8.72 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.80 8.53 4.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.90 8.72 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.80 8.53 4.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
