    Sansera Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 557.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.8% from Rs. 485.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.35 crore in December 2022 up 23.04% from Rs. 75.87 crore in December 2021.

    Sansera Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations557.28633.71485.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations557.28633.71485.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.36306.37213.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods--103.1077.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.53-15.495.78
    Power & Fuel26.25----
    Employees Cost79.5476.7669.46
    Depreciation33.0931.5330.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.9856.8143.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5974.6343.83
    Other Income6.682.481.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.2677.1245.18
    Interest16.1814.3713.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.0862.7531.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.0862.7531.74
    Tax12.8115.877.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.2746.8723.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.2746.8723.90
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.97-0.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.0445.9023.31
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5810.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.908.724.51
    Diluted EPS5.808.534.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.908.724.51
    Diluted EPS5.808.534.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
