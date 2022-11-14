Sanrhea Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in September 2022 down 19.91% from Rs. 16.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2021.

Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 107.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.40% returns over the last 6 months and 8.17% over the last 12 months.