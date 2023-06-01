English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sanrhea Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanrhea Technical Textile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2023 down 12.45% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 56.77% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 44.84% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

    Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

    Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 73.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months and 8.62% over the last 12 months.

    Sanrhea Technical Textile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3715.7517.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3715.7517.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.3910.4610.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.710.37-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.431.36
    Depreciation0.290.300.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.032.083.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.381.112.70
    Other Income0.040.040.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.421.142.82
    Interest0.280.240.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.130.902.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.130.902.63
    Tax0.310.220.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.681.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.681.90
    Equity Share Capital5.004.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.584.76
    Diluted EPS1.691.404.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.584.76
    Diluted EPS1.691.404.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanrhea Tech #Sanrhea Technical Textile #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am