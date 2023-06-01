Sanrhea Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2023 down 12.45% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 56.77% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 44.84% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 73.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months and 8.62% over the last 12 months.