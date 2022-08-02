Sanrhea Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.97 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.85% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 87.63% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2022 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

Sanrhea Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 131.90 on August 02, 2022 (BSE)