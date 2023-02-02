Sanrhea Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, down 15.39% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanrhea Technical Textile are:Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in December 2022 down 15.39% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.
|Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 73.50 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.28% returns over the last 6 months and -25.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sanrhea Technical Textile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.75
|13.52
|18.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.75
|13.52
|18.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.46
|10.18
|14.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-0.80
|-1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.57
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|1.61
|1.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|0.70
|1.83
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|0.74
|1.93
|Interest
|0.24
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.51
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.90
|0.51
|1.71
|Tax
|0.22
|0.21
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.68
|0.31
|1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.68
|0.31
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|0.71
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|0.63
|2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|0.71
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|0.63
|2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited