Sanrhea Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.61 crore, up 62.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.61 crore in December 2021 up 62.46% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 up 0.4% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 18.03% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

Sanrhea Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 90.10 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)