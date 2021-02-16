Sanrhea Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in December 2020 up 39.94% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020 up 4517.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 up 210.17% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

Sanrhea Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Sanrhea Tech shares closed at 9.30 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)