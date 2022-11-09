 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 691.90 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 691.90 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 754.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.90 crore in September 2022 down 75.29% from Rs. 529.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.30 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 213.50 crore in September 2021.

Sanofi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 56.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 230.04 in September 2021.

Sanofi India shares closed at 5,624.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.22% over the last 12 months.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 691.90 699.30 754.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 691.90 699.30 754.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.80 138.80 145.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 113.60 182.10 199.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.90 -1.40 -13.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.30 104.10 107.40
Depreciation 10.40 10.60 14.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.40 114.60 116.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.50 150.50 184.50
Other Income 11.40 15.70 14.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.90 166.20 199.20
Interest 0.50 0.40 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 182.40 165.80 198.70
Exceptional Items -- -- 489.20
P/L Before Tax 182.40 165.80 687.90
Tax 51.50 45.40 158.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.90 120.40 529.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.90 120.40 529.80
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.84 52.28 230.04
Diluted EPS 56.84 52.28 230.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.84 52.28 230.04
Diluted EPS 56.84 52.28 230.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
