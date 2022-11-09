English
    Sanofi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 691.90 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 691.90 crore in September 2022 down 8.3% from Rs. 754.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.90 crore in September 2022 down 75.29% from Rs. 529.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.30 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 213.50 crore in September 2021.

    Sanofi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 56.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 230.04 in September 2021.

    Sanofi India shares closed at 5,624.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.22% over the last 12 months.

    Sanofi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations691.90699.30754.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations691.90699.30754.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.80138.80145.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.60182.10199.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.90-1.40-13.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.30104.10107.40
    Depreciation10.4010.6014.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.40114.60116.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.50150.50184.50
    Other Income11.4015.7014.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.90166.20199.20
    Interest0.500.400.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.40165.80198.70
    Exceptional Items----489.20
    P/L Before Tax182.40165.80687.90
    Tax51.5045.40158.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.90120.40529.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.90120.40529.80
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8452.28230.04
    Diluted EPS56.8452.28230.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8452.28230.04
    Diluted EPS56.8452.28230.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

