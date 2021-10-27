Sanofi India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 754.50 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.50 crore in September 2021 up 9.89% from Rs. 686.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 529.80 crore in September 2021 up 298.65% from Rs. 132.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.50 crore in September 2021 up 3.09% from Rs. 207.10 crore in September 2020.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 230.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 57.71 in September 2020.

Sanofi India shares closed at 8,069.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.99% returns over the last 6 months and -3.83% over the last 12 months.