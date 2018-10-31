Sanofi India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 743.80 crore, up 11.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 743.80 crore in September 2018 up 11.43% from Rs. 667.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in September 2018 up 2.49% from Rs. 116.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.50 crore in September 2018 up 4.4% from Rs. 204.50 crore in September 2017.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 51.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 50.57 in September 2017.

Sanofi India shares closed at 5,764.65 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 37.05% over the last 12 months.