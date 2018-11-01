App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 11:23 AM IST
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 11:23 AM IST

Sanofi India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 743.80 crore, up 11.43% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 743.80 crore in September 2018 up 11.43% from Rs. 667.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in September 2018 up 2.49% from Rs. 116.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.50 crore in September 2018 up 4.4% from Rs. 204.50 crore in September 2017.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 51.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 50.57 in September 2017.

Sanofi India shares closed at 5,791.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and 38.56% over the last 12 months.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 700.60 639.50 626.60
Other Operating Income 43.20 44.10 40.90
Total Income From Operations 743.80 683.60 667.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.20 200.30 140.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.30 98.40 84.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.20 -23.90 24.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.60 100.40 96.70
Depreciation 26.00 25.40 25.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.60 143.90 138.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.30 139.10 158.00
Other Income 26.20 20.80 20.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.50 159.90 178.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 187.50 159.90 178.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 187.50 159.90 178.80
Tax 68.30 60.30 62.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.20 99.60 116.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.20 99.60 116.30
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.83 43.30 50.57
Diluted EPS 51.83 43.30 50.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.83 43.30 50.57
Diluted EPS 51.83 43.30 50.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sanofi India

