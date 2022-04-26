 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 707.00 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 707.00 crore in March 2022 down 2.5% from Rs. 725.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.40 crore in March 2022 up 63.4% from Rs. 145.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.90 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 215.70 crore in March 2021.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 103.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 63.35 in March 2021.

Sanofi India shares closed at 6,982.15 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 707.00 687.90 725.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 707.00 687.90 725.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.50 128.80 156.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 204.50 167.00 164.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.30 12.60 3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.90 108.20 106.30
Depreciation 10.90 10.90 20.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.90 144.10 105.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.60 116.30 169.00
Other Income 24.40 16.30 26.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.00 132.60 195.30
Interest 0.40 0.40 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 207.60 132.20 194.90
Exceptional Items 118.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax 325.70 132.20 194.90
Tax 87.30 41.80 49.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 238.40 90.40 145.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 238.40 90.40 145.90
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 103.51 39.25 63.35
Diluted EPS 103.51 39.25 63.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 103.51 39.25 63.35
Diluted EPS 103.51 39.25 63.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
