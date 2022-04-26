Sanofi India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 707.00 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.00 crore in March 2022 down 2.5% from Rs. 725.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.40 crore in March 2022 up 63.4% from Rs. 145.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.90 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 215.70 crore in March 2021.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 103.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 63.35 in March 2021.

Sanofi India shares closed at 6,982.15 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.