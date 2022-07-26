 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.30 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 699.30 crore in June 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 789.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2022 down 32.47% from Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.80 crore in June 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 264.20 crore in June 2021.

Sanofi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 77.42 in June 2021.

Sanofi India shares closed at 6,745.75 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 699.30 707.00 789.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 699.30 707.00 789.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.80 166.50 124.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 182.10 204.50 177.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.40 -71.30 40.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.10 100.90 112.00
Depreciation 10.60 10.90 21.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.60 111.90 88.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.50 183.60 226.00
Other Income 15.70 24.40 17.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.20 208.00 243.10
Interest 0.40 0.40 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 165.80 207.60 242.60
Exceptional Items -- 118.10 --
P/L Before Tax 165.80 325.70 242.60
Tax 45.40 87.30 64.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.40 238.40 178.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.40 238.40 178.30
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.28 103.51 77.42
Diluted EPS 52.28 103.51 77.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.28 103.51 77.42
Diluted EPS 52.28 103.51 77.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
