Sanofi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.30 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.30 crore in June 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 789.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2022 down 32.47% from Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.80 crore in June 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 264.20 crore in June 2021.

Sanofi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 77.42 in June 2021.

Sanofi India shares closed at 6,745.75 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.