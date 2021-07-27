Sanofi India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 789.10 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 789.10 crore in June 2021 up 11.06% from Rs. 710.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021 up 30.81% from Rs. 136.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.20 crore in June 2021 up 28% from Rs. 206.40 crore in June 2020.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 77.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 59.18 in June 2020.

Sanofi India shares closed at 7,987.80 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 3.74% over the last 12 months.