Sanofi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 687.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 90.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2021.