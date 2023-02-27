 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sanofi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 687.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 90.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2021.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 671.90 691.90 687.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 671.90 691.90 687.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.60 121.80 128.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 150.80 113.60 167.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.70 53.90 12.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.60 97.30 108.20
Depreciation 10.00 10.40 10.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.30 123.40 144.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.90 171.50 116.30
Other Income 20.00 11.40 16.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.90 182.90 132.60
Interest 0.40 0.50 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.50 182.40 132.20
Exceptional Items 13.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax 190.40 182.40 132.20
Tax 59.50 51.50 41.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.90 130.90 90.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.90 130.90 90.40
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.84 56.84 39.25
Diluted EPS 56.84 56.84 39.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.84 56.84 39.25
Diluted EPS 56.84 56.84 39.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited