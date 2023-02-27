English
    Sanofi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 671.90 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 687.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 90.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2021.

    Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 56.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 39.25 in December 2021.

    Sanofi India shares closed at 5,563.15 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.79% returns over the last 6 months and -22.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sanofi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations671.90691.90687.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations671.90691.90687.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.60121.80128.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods150.80113.60167.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.7053.9012.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.6097.30108.20
    Depreciation10.0010.4010.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.30123.40144.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.90171.50116.30
    Other Income20.0011.4016.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.90182.90132.60
    Interest0.400.500.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.50182.40132.20
    Exceptional Items13.90----
    P/L Before Tax190.40182.40132.20
    Tax59.5051.5041.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.90130.9090.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.90130.9090.40
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8456.8439.25
    Diluted EPS56.8456.8439.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8456.8439.25
    Diluted EPS56.8456.8439.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
