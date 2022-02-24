Sanofi India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.90 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.90 crore in December 2021 down 4.5% from Rs. 720.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.40 crore in December 2021 down 26.5% from Rs. 123.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.50 crore in December 2021 down 21.67% from Rs. 183.20 crore in December 2020.

Sanofi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 53.41 in December 2020.

Sanofi India shares closed at 7,280.40 on February 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.63% over the last 12 months.