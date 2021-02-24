English
Sanofi India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore, down 12.83% Y-o-Y

February 24, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanofi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore in December 2020 down 12.83% from Rs. 826.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.00 crore in December 2020 up 26.41% from Rs. 97.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.20 crore in December 2020 down 9.75% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2019.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 53.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 42.26 in December 2019.

Sanofi India shares closed at 7,968.15 on February 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.78% returns over the last 6 months and 12.47% over the last 12 months.

Sanofi India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations720.30686.60826.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations720.30686.60826.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.30135.20230.10
Purchase of Traded Goods160.90159.20122.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.80-13.507.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost107.20109.60115.00
Depreciation20.4020.6021.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses130.10103.90172.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.60171.60156.70
Other Income16.2014.9024.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.80186.50181.50
Interest0.400.400.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax162.40186.10181.20
Exceptional Items7.80-0.20-19.90
P/L Before Tax170.20185.90161.30
Tax47.2053.0064.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.00132.9097.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.00132.9097.30
Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS53.4157.7142.26
Diluted EPS53.4157.7142.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS53.4157.7142.26
Diluted EPS53.4157.7142.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sanofi India
first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:55 am

