Sanofi India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore, down 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore in December 2020 down 12.83% from Rs. 826.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.00 crore in December 2020 up 26.41% from Rs. 97.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.20 crore in December 2020 down 9.75% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2019.

Sanofi India EPS has increased to Rs. 53.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 42.26 in December 2019.

Sanofi India shares closed at 7,968.15 on February 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.78% returns over the last 6 months and 12.47% over the last 12 months.