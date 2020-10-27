172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sanofi-india-september-quarter-net-profit-at-rs-133-crore-6024941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi India September-quarter net profit at Rs 133 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 132.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 686.6 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 779.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"The financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not comparable with that of corresponding quarter in 2019 and previous quarters of 2020 due to completion of slump sale transaction on May 29, 2020, which resulted in transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and few products to Zentiva Pvt Ltd,” the company said.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 8,394.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:08 pm

