Sanofi India Q1 net profit declines 8% to Rs 85.4 crore

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported 8 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 85.4 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.9 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.
The company follows January-December financial year.
Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 784.5 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 717.3 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 7,469.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from its previous close.
