    Sanmit Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.21 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanmit Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 40.21 crore in March 2023 up 3.8% from Rs. 38.74 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2023 up 185.86% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2023 up 139.34% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.
    Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.Sanmit Infra shares closed at 79.27 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 93.53% over the last 12 months.
    Sanmit Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4631.5938.43
    Other Operating Income0.750.110.31
    Total Income From Operations40.2131.7038.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.8629.3235.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.35-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.33-0.29
    Depreciation0.340.340.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.021.883.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.700.171.70
    Other Income0.010.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.710.171.72
    Interest0.210.160.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.500.011.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.500.011.54
    Tax1.35-0.030.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.150.051.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.150.051.10
    Equity Share Capital15.8015.8015.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.000.70
    Diluted EPS0.20--0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.000.70
    Diluted EPS0.20--0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:44 pm