Sanmit Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.21 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 39.46 31.59 38.43 Other Operating Income 0.75 0.11 0.31 Total Income From Operations 40.21 31.70 38.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 32.86 29.32 35.42 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.35 -1.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.28 0.33 -0.29 Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.02 1.88 3.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.70 0.17 1.70 Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.71 0.17 1.72 Interest 0.21 0.16 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.50 0.01 1.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.50 0.01 1.54 Tax 1.35 -0.03 0.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.15 0.05 1.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.15 0.05 1.10 Equity Share Capital 15.80 15.80 15.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.00 0.70 Diluted EPS 0.20 -- 0.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.00 0.70 Diluted EPS 0.20 -- 0.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited