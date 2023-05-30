Sanmit Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.21 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanmit Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 40.21 crore in March 2023 up 3.8% from Rs. 38.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2023 up 185.86% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2023 up 139.34% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.
Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.
|Sanmit Infra shares closed at 79.27 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 93.53% over the last 12 months.
|Sanmit Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.46
|31.59
|38.43
|Other Operating Income
|0.75
|0.11
|0.31
|Total Income From Operations
|40.21
|31.70
|38.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.86
|29.32
|35.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.35
|-1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.33
|-0.29
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.02
|1.88
|3.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.70
|0.17
|1.70
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.71
|0.17
|1.72
|Interest
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.50
|0.01
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.50
|0.01
|1.54
|Tax
|1.35
|-0.03
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.15
|0.05
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.15
|0.05
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|15.80
|15.80
|15.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.00
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|--
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.00
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|--
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited