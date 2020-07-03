Sanmit Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 82.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in March 2020 up 82.65% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020 up 2351.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 up 9000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Sanmit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Sanmit Infra shares closed at 106.10 on July 02, 2020 (BSE)