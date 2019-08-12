Sanmit Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 75.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanmit Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in June 2019 down 75.43% from Rs. 46.57 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 89.04% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.
Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2018.
Sanmit Infra shares closed at 26.40 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:48 pm