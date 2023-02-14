 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanmit Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.47% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

Sanmit Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.59 31.43 32.97
Other Operating Income 0.11 1.34 --
Total Income From Operations 31.70 32.76 32.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.32 30.29 24.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 0.18 1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.26 0.49
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.88 1.59 3.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.10 2.21
Other Income 0.00 1.02 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 1.12 2.31
Interest 0.16 0.19 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.93 2.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.93 2.17
Tax -0.03 -0.08 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 1.01 1.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 1.01 1.81
Equity Share Capital 15.80 15.80 15.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.64 1.14
Diluted EPS -- 0.64 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.64 1.14
Diluted EPS -- 0.64 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited