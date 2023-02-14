Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.47% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.