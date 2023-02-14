Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.47% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

Sanmit Infra shares closed at 72.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.12% returns over the last 6 months and 112.38% over the last 12 months.