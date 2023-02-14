English
    Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanmit Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.47% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

    Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    Sanmit Infra shares closed at 72.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.12% returns over the last 6 months and 112.38% over the last 12 months.

    Sanmit Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5931.4332.97
    Other Operating Income0.111.34--
    Total Income From Operations31.7032.7632.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.3230.2924.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.350.181.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.260.49
    Depreciation0.340.340.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.881.593.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.102.21
    Other Income0.001.020.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.171.122.31
    Interest0.160.190.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.932.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.932.17
    Tax-0.03-0.080.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.051.011.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.051.011.81
    Equity Share Capital15.8015.8015.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.641.14
    Diluted EPS--0.641.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.641.14
    Diluted EPS--0.641.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am