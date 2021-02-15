Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore, up 63.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore in December 2020 up 63.03% from Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 89.89% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2019.

Sanmit Infra shares closed at 87.60 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and 56.29% over the last 12 months.