Sanmit Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.75 crore, up 166.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.75 crore in December 2018 up 166.21% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 34.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Sanmit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2017.

Sanmit Infra shares closed at 38.30 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 191.92% returns over the last 6 months and 191.92% over the last 12 months.