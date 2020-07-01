Sankhya Infotec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sankhya Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 99.89% from Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 up 77.05% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 up 95.38% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2019.
Sankhya Infotec shares closed at 4.31 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 45.61% returns over the last 6 months and -83.61% over the last 12 months.
|Sankhya Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.62
|33.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.62
|33.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.08
|0.02
|22.15
|Depreciation
|2.19
|2.20
|2.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.14
|16.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.74
|-7.42
|Other Income
|--
|--
|-3.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|-1.74
|-10.64
|Interest
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-1.75
|-11.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-1.75
|-11.43
|Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.63
|-1.86
|-11.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.63
|-1.86
|-11.46
|Equity Share Capital
|14.60
|14.60
|13.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-1.27
|-8.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.27
|-8.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-1.27
|-8.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.27
|-8.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:52 am