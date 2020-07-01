Sankhya Infotec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 99.89% from Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 up 77.05% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 up 95.38% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2019.

Sankhya Infotec shares closed at 4.31 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 45.61% returns over the last 6 months and -83.61% over the last 12 months.