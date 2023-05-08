English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore, up 55.9% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanjivani Parenteral are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore in March 2023 up 55.9% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 29.45% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 21.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Sanjivani Paren EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 55.01 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.

    Sanjivani Parenteral
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.129.125.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.129.125.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.995.68-1.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.490.04-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.330.601.16
    Depreciation0.230.230.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.871.893.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.701.46
    Other Income-0.040.310.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.011.53
    Interest0.160.050.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.000.951.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.000.951.44
    Tax0.00--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.000.951.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.000.951.41
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.951.41
    Diluted EPS1.000.951.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.951.41
    Diluted EPS1.000.951.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am