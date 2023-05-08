Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore, up 55.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.12 crore in March 2023 up 55.9% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 29.45% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 21.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 55.01 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.