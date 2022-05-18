Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 down 27.65% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 1.79% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 up 7.32% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 47.45 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.38% returns over the last 6 months and 323.66% over the last 12 months.