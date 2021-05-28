Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore, up 87.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore in March 2021 up 87.71% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 up 727.44% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 up 281.4% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2020.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 11.20 on May 24, 2021 (BSE)