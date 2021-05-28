MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore, up 87.71% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanjivani Parenteral are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore in March 2021 up 87.71% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 up 727.44% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 up 281.4% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2020.

Close

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 11.20 on May 24, 2021 (BSE)

Sanjivani Parenteral
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations7.204.783.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.204.783.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.252.932.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.15-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.980.380.95
Depreciation0.230.210.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.691.130.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.240.270.08
Other Income0.180.010.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.410.280.16
Interest0.030.030.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.380.25-0.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.380.25-0.34
Tax-0.01---0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.390.25-0.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.390.25-0.22
Equity Share Capital8.505.905.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.43-0.38
Diluted EPS1.630.43-0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.43-0.38
Diluted EPS1.630.43-0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sanjivani Paren #Sanjivani Parenteral
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.