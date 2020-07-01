Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, down 28.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in March 2020 down 28.65% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 175.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020 up 13.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 8.09 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 12 months.