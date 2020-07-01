Sanjivani Paren Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, down 28.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanjivani Parenteral are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in March 2020 down 28.65% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 175.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020 up 13.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.
Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 8.09 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 12 months.
|Sanjivani Parenteral
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.84
|2.93
|5.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.84
|2.93
|5.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.22
|2.21
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.86
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.53
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|1.38
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.60
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.59
|0.07
|Interest
|0.50
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.61
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.61
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.12
|--
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.61
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.61
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.04
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.04
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.04
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.04
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am