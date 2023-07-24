English
    Sanjivani Paren Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 26.87% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanjivani Parenteral are:Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in June 2023 up 26.87% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 13.73% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2023 down 9.21% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022.
    Sanjivani Paren EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2022.Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 62.96 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.32% returns over the last 6 months and 33.25% over the last 12 months.
    Sanjivani Parenteral
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.588.129.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.588.129.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.074.994.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.53-1.490.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.891.330.67
    Depreciation0.230.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.091.872.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.781.201.94
    Other Income0.06-0.040.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.841.162.06
    Interest0.040.160.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.801.001.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.801.001.98
    Tax0.250.000.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.551.001.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.551.001.80
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.001.80
    Diluted EPS1.551.001.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.001.80
    Diluted EPS1.551.001.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 04:27 pm

