Sanjivani Paren Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 186.11% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2021.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 50.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.63% over the last 12 months.