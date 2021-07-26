Sanjivani Paren Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 64.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in June 2021 up 64.16% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 233.74% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021 up 465.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Sanjivani Paren EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 29.25 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)