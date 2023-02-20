Sanjivani Paren Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in December 2022 up 20.06% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 37.37% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.