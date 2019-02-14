Sanjivani Paren Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, up 105.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in December 2018 up 105.57% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 up 62.93% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 74.1% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.

Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 4.80 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -12.57% over the last 12 months.