Sanjivani Paren Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, up 105.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanjivani Parenteral are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in December 2018 up 105.57% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 up 62.93% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 74.1% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.
Sanjivani Paren shares closed at 4.80 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -12.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanjivani Parenteral
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.41
|5.73
|4.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.41
|5.73
|4.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|4.11
|3.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.75
|0.33
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.57
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.30
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.69
|1.74
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.32
|-2.04
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-1.29
|-1.96
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.36
|-1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|-1.36
|-1.99
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|-1.37
|-2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|-1.37
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-2.32
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-2.32
|-3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-2.32
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-2.32
|-3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited