Sanginita Chemi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.14 crore, down 39.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.14 crore in September 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 49.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 90.83% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 22.55 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.