Sanginita Chemi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore in September 2021 up 4.8% from Rs. 47.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021 down 43.84% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021 down 32.51% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2020.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 26.15 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.34% returns over the last 6 months and -25.29% over the last 12 months.