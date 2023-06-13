English
    Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore in March 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 38.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 3400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 18.10 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.59% over the last 12 months.

    Sanginita Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.8233.5138.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.8233.5138.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3123.8037.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.927.840.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.090.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.250.20
    Depreciation0.140.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.600.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.97-0.21
    Other Income0.110.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.02-0.13
    Interest0.680.630.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.39-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.39-0.64
    Tax-0.030.09-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.29-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.29-0.48
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.17-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.060.17-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.17-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.060.17-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanginita Chemi #Sanginita Chemicals
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 02:00 pm