Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore in March 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 38.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 3400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 18.10 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.59% over the last 12 months.