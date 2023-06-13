Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.82 crore in March 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 38.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 3400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 18.10 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.59% over the last 12 months.
|Sanginita Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.82
|33.51
|38.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.82
|33.51
|38.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.31
|23.80
|37.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.92
|7.84
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.09
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.25
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.60
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.97
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|1.02
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.68
|0.63
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.39
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.39
|-0.64
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.09
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|17.27
|17.27
|17.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.17
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.17
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.17
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.17
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited