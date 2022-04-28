Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore, down 27.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore in March 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 53.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 308.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 96.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 23.95 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanginita Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.75
|51.99
|53.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.75
|51.99
|53.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.22
|48.47
|49.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|3.12
|4.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|-0.01
|-1.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|0.61
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.48
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.39
|0.38
|Interest
|0.51
|0.51
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.90
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.90
|-0.15
|Tax
|-0.16
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.90
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.90
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|17.27
|17.27
|17.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.52
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.52
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.52
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.52
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited