Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore, down 27.33% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore in March 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 53.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 308.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 96.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 23.95 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.23% over the last 12 months.

Sanginita Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.75 51.99 53.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.75 51.99 53.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.22 48.47 49.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 3.12 4.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 -0.01 -1.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.13 0.13
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.84 0.61 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.48 0.27
Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.39 0.38
Interest 0.51 0.51 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -0.90 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 -0.90 -0.15
Tax -0.16 -- -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.90 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.90 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 17.27 17.27 17.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.52 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.52 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.52 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.52 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

