Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore, down 27.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.75 crore in March 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 53.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 308.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 96.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 23.95 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 3.23% over the last 12 months.